Inside the re-invented Epcot: New attractions, pavilion announced

ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney is rolling out two new attractions at its Epcot in an effort to revamp the park: a "Guardians of the Galaxy" ride and a "Moana" experience.

The company wants the new upgrades to be the largest transformation of a park in Disney’s history.

A Mary Poppins attraction and an overhaul to the iconic Spaceship Earth ride are also in the works.

Marvel is also expected to play a bigger role in Disney theme parks as well.

There’s no word on when the attractions will be complete, but Disney's 50th anniversary is October 1, 2021.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.