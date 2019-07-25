'I'm going to get you, darling': Former military mom pins man who flashed her

BOSTON - Surveillance video shows a mother and former member of the Israeli military chasing down a man who flashed her.

She catches him -- and hopes the situation will send a message to other perps.

It was just after 6 a.m. when the single mother ran down Memorial Drive in Cambridge.

"Enjoying my beautiful day,” the unidentified woman told WCVB. “I was thinking what a great day to be alive."

Then the unthinkable happened.

"He pulled his pants once, and you know, I didn't react too much,” she said. “As he came closer, he pulled them again. Then I understood maybe it's not what I think it is."

She says the middle-aged man reached out to try to grab her and she flipped.

"I decided it's just not going to happen, and I decided to chase him down," she said.

Surveillance cameras were recording as she caught up to him, pinned him down for three to five minutes and implored passersby to help.

"With all due respect, people, what does it look like? Romantic conversation?” she said. “I'm holding him down yelling, ‘Call the police.’ Like, people just choose to ignore."

Frustrated, the Brookline mother reached for her phone to call 911 knowing her prisoner might get away and he did.

"Good for her,” a state police officer told WCVB. “You know, I think she put the fear of God into that guy."

State police say they would've preferred she didn't tackle the alleged flasher, but the former member of the Israeli military says she doesn't put up with much.

"I mean I'm 6'1", pretty fit,” she said. “It's not very a good victim to go after."

She's speaking out now so no one else will have to either.

"I told him I'm going to get him,” she said. “So I'm going to get you, darling."



