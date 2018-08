HOUSTON - The Houston Texans' cheerleading coach has resigned amid an ongoing lawsuit by former Texans' cheerleaders.

The Texans confirmed the resignation of Altovise Gary Tuesday.

The lawsuit that names Gary, claims unfair working conditions and sex discrimination. Six former cheerleaders are involved in the lawsuit.

The Texans have not released any comments or statements.

