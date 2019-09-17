Houston Police Officers' Union reacts after Alabama police officer killed on duty

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Police Officer Dornell Cousette was shot and killed in the line of duty.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - An Alabama police officer was killed in the line of duty Monday night, the city of Tuscaloosa said.

Officer Dornell Cousette, 40, died after exchanging gunfire with a suspect inside a house, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said during a news conference attended by CNN affiliate WVTM.

Cousette had been with the Tuscaloosa Police Department for more than 13 years. He was the father of two daughters and was engaged to be married, Maddox told WVTM.

"In our community, our heroes wear the police uniform of the Tuscaloosa Police Department. And tonight, one of our heroes has died in the line of duty, protecting our city," Maddox said during the news conference.

The Houston Police Officers' Union shared a tweet expressing their condolences to Cousette's department and family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Cousette, his family, and the entire (Tuscaloosa Police Department)" the tweet said. "Another officer taken to soon. RIP brother, we have the next watch. #EnoughIsEnough."

The officer's body was given a police escort to Montgomery to undergo an autopsy, according to WVTM.

"Every time you hear the phone ring, you hope that it's not this call," Mitt Tubbs, the department's interim police chief told the affiliate. "And unfortunately, today it was this call."

The suspect, who was injured during the incident, was wanted on a felony failure to appear warrant, Tubbs told the affiliate.

Their condition is unknown at this time, the affiliated reported.

CNN's Joe Sutton contributed to this report

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.