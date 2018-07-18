LIVE: House committee holds 'Are We Ready' hearing about hurricane preparedness

WASHINGTON - A U.S. House committee will hold a hearing Wednesday discussing the nation’s recovery and preparedness plans for disasters.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will hold the hearing at 9 a.m. entitled, “Are We Ready? Recovering from 2017 Disaster and Preparing for the 2018 Hurricane Season.”

Among those who will testify are members of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Army Corps of Engineers and the National Emergency Management Association.

