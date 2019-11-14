Homeless man throws bucket of hot diarrhea on woman in random attack, report says

Pixabay

LOS ANGELES - A woman tells NBC Los Angeles that she's scarred for life after a homeless man poured hot diarrhea on her as she got into her car near the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Heidi Van Tassel told KNBC the man sprinted across the street, dragged her out of her car, and poured a bucket of feces on her head.

"Hot liquid," she told KNBC. "I was soaked, and it was coming off my eyelashes and into my eyes," Van Tassel said. "Paramedics who came to treat me said there was so much of it on me, that it looked like the man was saving it up for a month."

Public records confirm the incident, KNBC reported.

Van Tassel was hospitalized after the attack and was tested for infectious diseases – tests that will need to be run every three months.

Van Tassel said she tried to reach the Los Angeles Police Department about the crime, but her calls were never answered.

The man who attacked her, identified in court records as Jere Blessings, was charged with battery and taken to jail, KNBC reported. Blessings, described in records as a transient with "schizophrenia and psychotic disorders," received help from local authorities for two months after the attack, but was released from a residential facility for people with mental health issues in August.

Video exists of the incident, but KNBC reported local law enforcement and businesses will not release the footage.

For the full story, go to KNBC.



