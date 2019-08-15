HEARTWARMING: Customers surprised with free groceries at Kroger

MAUMELLE, Ark. - A man determined to pay it forward surprised customers at a Maumelle, Arkansas Kroger Sunday.

The man asked the store manager if he could remain anonymous but pay for groceries of customers who may need a helping hand. So he handed store manager, Tommy McElmurry, his credit card and told him to spend $1,000.

"It's not everyday that somebody comes in and tells you that they want to spend up to $1,000, and just bless people by taking care of their groceries," McElmurry said.

The kind gesture shocked just about everyone in the store.

Every customer who got the surprise of free groceries was moved.

"I was like are you serious…This has never happened to me. Plus I had my daughter. I was like oh my gosh, I'm so grateful," explained mom of three, Rachael Juliet.

