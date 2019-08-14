HEARTBREAKING: Man mourning wife who died in El Paso Walmart opens up funeral to public

HOUSTON - The public is invited to remember the life of a woman who died in the El Paso Walmart shooting after her husband, who has no other family, decided to open her memorial.

Margie Reckard was 63 years old when she was gunned down in the mass shooting. She was married to Antonio Basco for 22 years. She has two sons and a daughter.

Reckard's family will attend the funeral, but also support the public memorial, according to KTSM.

Her services, now open to all, will be held on Friday at Perches Funeral Home Northeast in El Paso on 4946 Hondo Pass from 5-9 p.m.

Perches Funeral Home shared her story on its Facebook page, encouraging people to show him and his family some love. The post has been shared more than 11,000 times in just over 24 hours.

The funeral home also invited people to send cards to Basco at this address: Perches Funeral Homes - North East 4946 Hondo Pass Dr. El Paso, TX 79924.

