HOUSTON - The Harris County Precinct 7 constable's chief died Tuesday morning after he became ill at work, officials said.

Goree Anderson, a law enforcement veteran for nearly 40 years, was taken to Memorial Hermann Monday afternoon and was pronounced dead the next morning, officials said.

The cause of death was not immediately released.

Anderson has been a member of Constable May Walker's Command Staff since Jan. 2, 2005.

