Halloween display becomes big problem for neighbors

BRAINTREE, Mass. - One family's Halloween display has become a big pain in the neck for its neighbors.

The display in Braintree, Massachusetts, includes a projector and a surround sound system. It blasts the music of singing pumpkins for hours every night -- right outside the neighbors' bedroom.

The neighbors also said the display is deflated during the day, which creates a big mess in the front yard. But some drivers in the neighborhood said their kids love what they see.

The woman who lives behind the display said her children love it, too.

"To see the joy in my own kids is like what makes this all worth it," said Denies McDonough, owner of the display.

"Why don't you spend more money on taking care of your lawn, as opposed to making the neighborhood look cheesier," said neighbor Beverly Darch.

McDonough said she heard Darch's complaint, but her response was to go bigger and louder with the display -- in what she admits was a little bit of a spite.

