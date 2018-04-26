Funeral details for Harris County Precinct 7 constable's chief released

HOUSTON - The Harris County Precinct 7 constable's chief died Tuesday morning after he became ill at work, officials said.

Goree Anderson, 65, was a law enforcement veteran for nearly 40 years, was taken to Memorial Hermann Monday afternoon and was pronounced dead the next morning, officials said.

The cause of death was not immediately released.

Anderson has been a member of Constable May Walker's Command Staff since Jan. 2, 2005.

He leaved behind three children.

A visitation will be held from 9 -11 a.m. Monday with a funeral service to follow at Mount Hebron Baptist Church, located at 7817 Calhoun, Houston. Interment will be held immediately following the church service at Paradise Cemetery, located at 10401 W Montgomery Road, Houston. Rev. Lionel Aaron will officiate.

Precinct 7 released his full obituary:

"Goree Anderson passed away on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at Memorial Herman Hospital located in the Houston Medical Center at the age of 65. Born in Houston, TX on November 29, 1952, he was the son of the late Earl Woods and Elfreda Woods. He was a graduate of Aldine High School and earned his Bachelors of Science Degree from Texas Southern University.

"Goree attended True Vision Baptist Church located at 5700 Maple Hill in Houston, TX, where he was one of the founders and also a trustee. He also taught a biblical studies class on a regular basis at the church. Furthering his walk with Christ and knowledge of the word of God, Goree was a student at the College of Biblical Studies in Houston, TX.

"Chief Anderson was a dedicated public servant who worked in the field of law enforcement for nearly 38 years. He was an integral member of the Harris County Constable Precinct 7 Command Staff. Chief Anderson faithfully served the Precinct 7 Department and community from January 2, 2005, the day Constable May Walker was first sworn-in, until the day he passed. His career in law enforcement began with the Harris County Sheriff's Office on September 8, 1980, as a Reserve Deputy, where he dedicated over 17 years of service. On October 13, 1997, Goree became an officer with the Metro Police Department, providing over 7 years of service.

"He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Elfreda Woods. He is survived by his three children, son Jason Anderson (Niki); daughter, Loree Anderson; and son, Corey Anderson and his much-beloved grandchildren; Chloe Anderson, Daniel Anderson, Exodus Elizondo, and Phoenix Elizondo. He also leaves behind the mother of his children, Stella Anderson; his aunts, Lillie Cauthen (Bobby) of Monroe, NC; Louise Johnson of Harrisburg, NC; Francis Carter of Charlotte, NC; and a host of loving relatives and friends.

"Visitation will be held Monday, April 30, 2018, beginning at 9:00 am – 11:00 am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am at Mount Hebron Baptist Church located at 7817 Calhoun, Houston, TX 77033, PH (713) 733-9170. Interment immediately following the church service at Paradise Cemetery, located at 10401 W Montgomery Rd, Houston, TX 77088. Reverend Lionel Aaron will officiate."

