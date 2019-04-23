Frying pan attack: Woman goes after mentally disabled person at group home, police say

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A caretaker is facing charges of abuse of a mentally disabled person after police said she hit several residents at a Florida group home with a frying pan.

Darnika Martin is charged with two counts.

According to the arrest report, she struck two mentally ill patients at a group home in Pinellas Park.

Martin didn't know cameras were rolling when she lunged at one of the residents with a frying pan.

The owner just happened to review his cameras over the weekend.

Police said she struck the man several times as he tried defending himself.

"You can clearly see in the video that this man was trying to get something out of a bag which we learned was food. I don't know what the dialogue was between them, but for her to pick up a frying pan and strike him repeatedly about the head, arms and hands, there's no place for that anywhere," said Captain Adam Geissenberger.

