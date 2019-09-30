From poles to pews: Church to take over former strip club

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Florida church is taking over a former strip club.

The Rev. Josh Mauney of NewSound Church said the former bar and strip club will be transformed into a church that can seat 600 to 700 people.

The church currently holds weekly service at a nearby high school and has about 1,000 members.

NewSound is buying Double Dee’s Ranch.

“I don’t mind being in a building that was a strip club any more than I mind somebody walking in our doors that had at one time in their life been a stripper,” Mauney said. “I believe that God is opening up some doors that a 20-month-old church can’t open by themselves.”

Mauney is an Air Force veteran, a husband and a father of four. He said the church really needed a permanent home.

"The people that call NewSound Church home are overwhelmingly excited about the idea to take a space like this and see God do something amazing in it," he said.

Mauney wouldn't say home much the church is paying for the property, but a listing on a real estate website showed the asking price was $9 million.

Renovations are needed and Mauney said he hopes services can be held early next year.

Copyright CNN