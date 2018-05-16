Florida teacher accused of drowning raccoons with students during class

OCALA, Fla. - A teacher at Forest High School in Ocala, Florida is being accused of drowning wild raccoons in a large garbage bin while students assisted and watched. An investigation in underway by the Marion County Public School officials.

A mother of one of the students in the agriculture class said her son came home in tears over what happened to the animals.

"It made me sick. It made me sick to my stomach. It's terrible. It still does make me sick to my stomach," the woman said to WKMG.

The teacher was placed on paid leave Tuesday afternoon.

"While law enforcement tells us the teacher did not do anything illegal, his actions before students are certainly questionable. Until our investigation is complete, I cannot share further details. The district is determining the status of the teacher at this moment," a spokesperson said.

Students videotaped the teacher drowning the raccoon. You can view the raw cellphone video here. WARNING: Video contains graphic content.

