Florida politician arrested in bizarre 'prostitution house' case

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida politician is facing serious charges after detectives say he was running a prostitution house.

Hernando County Commissioner Nick Nicholson refused to comment on the case.

He's accused of allowing a woman and her husband to live in his home in exchange for sex.

"Anytime I refused to do exactly what he wanted in the bedroom, there was the threat of, 'I am going to kick you out,' and 'I am going to stop buying you food and stop paying your husband's doctor bills," Valerie Surette said.

According to the arrest report, Nicholson paid her for sex and allowed her and her husband to live in his house.

"He is 41 years older than me, of course I don't want to do any of this stuff with him," Surette said.

NBC News/WFLA