Fisherman's hand turns to black blisters as flesh-eating bacteria takes hold; How doctors saved him

TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida fisherman who was jabbed in the hand with a fish hook this weekend has survived a bout with flesh-eating bacteria.

WFTS reported that Mike Walton, a construction worker who was fishing on the Gulf of Mexico, sought treatment at a Tampa hospital when his hand began to swell on Saturday. However, by Easter morning, his hand had turned black and blisters began forming.

It was necrotizing fasciitis, a rare, but extremely dangerous bacterial infection that attacked Walton’s body.

Doctors managed to stop the infection in time, applying skin grafts to his hand and arm where the skin had deteriorated, saving both his life and limb.

WFTS reported that Walton will likely leave the hospital soon and receive antibiotics through the next month.



