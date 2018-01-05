Firefighters accused of gang raping teen girl charged with delinquency of a minor

STRASBURG, Va. - Six firefighters accused of gang raping a 17-year-old girl are facing charges in Virginia.

They each only face maximum sentences of a year in jail and a $2,500 fine for a misdemeanor charge of contributing to a delinquency of a minor, WJLA reported Wednesday.

The investigation dates back to April 2016.

The ages of the defendants – including the fire chief and a captain -- range from 21 to 36.

A concerned citizen notified the mayor of an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl that allegedly occurred at a home, a hotel down the street and inside the firehouse.

The teen's mother provided investigators screen shots of videos of the alleged incident that were shared on Snapchat.

The teen in this case claims that she was highly intoxicated, but also highly intimidated and the sex with at least one of the men she said was nonconsensual.

