Feeling lucky? Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $530 million

HOUSTON - Did you find a penny today or spot a four-leaf clover? It might be a good day for you to put that new-found luck to the test.

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to a whopping $530 million for Friday’s drawing, which happens at 10 p.m. This is the first time since October’s $1.5 billion jackpot hit that Mega Millions has surpassed the $500 million mark.

While Friday’s jackpot is a great chunk of change, it’s only the 15th largest jackpot in history. The largest was a $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302,575,350. At that rate, you’re more likely to be elected president of the United States (1 in 32.6 million), to have identical quadruplets (1 in 15 million) or be struck by lightning (1 in 1 million).

However, we've put together a map of the places in Houston that have sold the most winning Mega Millions tickets here.

Best of luck!