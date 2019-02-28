Ex-Texans WR Demaryius Thomas facing charges in Denver crash

DENVER - Former Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryious Thomas is accused in a crash that seriously injured one of his passengers earlier this month in Denver.

Thomas is charged with vehicular assault in the crash that happened on Feb. 16. A man and a woman were inside the vehicle and one of them suffered serious bodily injury.

Police said Thomas was going more than 70 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone.

Thomas suffered minor injuries.

The Texans traded with the Denver Broncos for Thomas in October. Thomas, 31, played seven games with the Texans.

He had 23 receptions for 275 yards and two touchdowns with Houston.

In Week 16, he was injured in Houston's 32-30 loss to the Eagles on Dec. 23, 2018. He ruptured his Achilles, an injury that can take over a year to heal.

The Texans released Thomas on Feb. 12, four days before the crash.

The Texans sent the Broncos a fourth- and seventh-round pick in the upcoming draft in exchange for Thomas and a seventh-round pick in 2019.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.