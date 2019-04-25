Ex-boyfriend spent weeks hiding in attic before attacking her, police say

PITTSBURGH - Police in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania say a man spent weeks hiding in his ex-girlfriend's attic before entering her bedroom and attacking her.

"I feel like this is going to affect me for the rest of my life," the woman said.

She does not want to be identified, but did share what happened to her.

"I had an intuition about it, but I ignored it, I brushed it aside. I didn't want to seem paranoid, but I should have trusted my instincts because I was right," she recalled.

For the last three weeks she saw signs inside her home that someone else might be living inside.

It turned out it was her ex-boyfriend, Cary Cocuzzi. A protection from abuse order had been put in place after their recent break up.

