El Paso, Dayton shootings: How to help victims, their families cover costs

Lupe Lopez carries a photo of Elsa Mendoza Marquez, a Mexican schoolteacher from across the border in Ciudad Juarez who was killed in the shooting, during an interfaith vigil for victims of a mass shooting, which left at least 20 people dead,…

HOUSTON - If you would like to help in the wake of two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, here are a few ways to assist those affected with their medical, funeral and other costs.

Donations are being accepted by the El Paso Community Foundation for the victims of the shooting. EPCF will waive administrative and credit card fees for all donations. This is the link to help through EPCF.

The Paso del Norte Community Foundation has established the El Paso Victims Relief Fund to support the victims and families of the shooting. This is the link to donate to the El Paso Victims Relief Fund.

You can donate through Public Good and CNN.



