Driver in viral crash video surprised with new car, tickets to Disneyland

PHOENIX, Ariz. - A happy ending for one family following a frightening crash involving a red light runner who nearly hit and killed the family crossing the street.
Shannon Vivar's car was hit by a suspected drunken driver, preventing the drunken driver from hitting the family crossing the street. Luckily, everyone survived the crash, but Vivar's car was a total loss.
"Just had so many mixed emotions when it all happened," Vivar said.
Weeks after the crash, Vivar and her 3-year-old son, Drason, were given a new car complete with a big red bow -- and inside were tickets to Disneyland, leading to happy tears.
"I don't want to label myself a hero but I just see that maybe that's just how things were supposed to be," she said.
Vivar said the gift will help her family a lot. She said it symbolizes a new beginning and outlook on life.
Copyright CNN