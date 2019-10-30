Driver in viral crash video surprised with new car, tickets to Disneyland

PHOENIX, Ariz. - A happy ending for one family following a frightening crash involving a red light runner who nearly hit and killed the family crossing the street.

Shannon Vivar's car was hit by a suspected drunken driver, preventing the drunken driver from hitting the family crossing the street. Luckily, everyone survived the crash, but Vivar's car was a total loss.

"Just had so many mixed emotions when it all happened," Vivar said.

Weeks after the crash, Vivar and her 3-year-old son, Drason, were given a new car complete with a big red bow -- and inside were tickets to Disneyland, leading to happy tears.

"I don't want to label myself a hero but I just see that maybe that's just how things were supposed to be," she said.

Vivar said the gift will help her family a lot. She said it symbolizes a new beginning and outlook on life.

