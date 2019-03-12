Dream job alert: This man dreams up ancient beers for modern brewery

BOULDER, Colo. - Beer archaeologist. Yeah. That's a thing.

Travis Rupp is known as Avery' Brewing's beer archaeologist, but also as the lecturer in Classics, Art History, and Anthropology at CU-Boulder.

He bounces between the two full-time jobs almost every day of the week.

Rupp travels all over the country, and world, researching ancient civilizations--and their beers. The recipes he finds are then recreated at Avery Brewery.

