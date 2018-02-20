Dog food withdrawn over concerns about euthanasia drug pentobarbital

SAN FRANCISCO - The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals.

The company said Thursday it is pulling back shipments of several varieties of wet canned Gravy Train, Kibble 'N Bits , Skippy and Ol' Roy brands. It said it is investigating how the euthanasia drug pentobarbital got into its supply chain and is focusing on a single supplier of a minor ingredient used at one manufacturing facility.

The recalls come after WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C., said it tested 15 cans of Gravy Train. It found nine cans, or 60 percent of the sample, tested positive for pentobarbital.

Smucker cited experts noting that the low levels of the drug cited in the report do not pose a threat to pets.

"However, the presence of this substance at any level is not acceptable to us and not up to our quality standards," said the company, which is based in Orrville, Ohio. It said it does not use meat from euthanized animals in its pet food.

Below are the products included in this recall:

Gravy Train with T-Bone Flavor Chunks, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910052541

Gravy Train with Beef Strips, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 791052542

Gravy Train with Lamb & Rice Chunks, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910052543

Gravy Train with Chicken Chunks, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910034418

Gravy Train with Beef Chunks, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910034417

Gravy Train with Chicken Chunks, 22-ounce can, UPC 7910051645

Gravy Train with Beef Chunks, 22-ounce can, UPC 7910051647

Gravy Train Chunks in Gravy with Beef Chunks, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910034417

Kibbles 'N Bits 12-can Variety Pack - Chef's Choice American Grill Burger Dinner with Real Bacon & Cheese Bits in Gravy, Chef's Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey Bacon & Vegetables in Gravy, 12 pack of 13.2-ounce cans, UPC 7910010377, 7910010378

Kibbles 'N Bits 12-Can Variety Pack - Chef's Choice Bistro Hearty Cuts with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy, Chef's Choice Homestyle Meatballs & Pasta Dinner with Real Beef in Tomato Sauce, 12 pack of 13.2-ounce cans, UPC 7910010382, 7910048367, 7910010378

Kibbles 'N Bits 12-Can Variety Pack - Chef's Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy, Chef's Choice American Grill Burger Dinner with Real Bacon & Cheese Bits in Gravy, Chef's Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetables in Gravy, 12 pack of 13.2-ounce cans, UPC 7910010380, 7910010377, 7910010375

Kibbles 'N Bits Chef's Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetables in Gravy, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910010375

Kibbles 'N Bits Chef's Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetables in Gravy, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910010378

Kibbles 'N Bits Chef's Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910010380

Ol' Roy Strips Turkey Bacon, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 8113117570

Skippy Premium Chunks in Gravy Chunky Stew, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 79100502469

Skippy Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910050250

Skippy Premium Strips in Gravy with Beef, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910050245

