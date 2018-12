STANFORD, CA - JULY 24: U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis looks on during a press conference at the Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) at the Hoover Institution on the campus of Stanford University on July 24, 2018 in…

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has announced that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will retire at the end of February.

Trump says on Twitter that a new secretary of defense will be named soon.

Trump's announcement comes a day after he surprised U.S. allies and members of Congress by announcing the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.