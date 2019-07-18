Damage to woman's condo caused by gator not covered by insurance policy

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Mary Wischhusen became something of a celebrity when a giant alligator broke into her home in May.

Now, she says she's getting anything but the A-list treatment from her insurance company as she tries to claim the damages the gator left behind, according to a report from WFLA.

What happened

At the end of May, Wischhusen woke up in the middle of the night to find an aggressive, 11-foot-long gator had broken into her Clearwater, Florida, home. The creature smashed windows, wine bottles, glass furniture and left holes in her walls.

The giant window toward the front of her home is still boarded up with plywood.

"There's no one willing to help me fix the problem, and I don't have the money to fix the problem," Wischhusen said.

What the insurance company is saying

Wischhusen filed a claim under her homeowner's insurance for the window and wall damage, only to have Florida Peninsula reject the claim about a month later.

"Because it was a gator that broke it, and they don't cover gators," she said. "If it was wind, they would have fixed it. If it was anything but a gator, they would have fixed it."