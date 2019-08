The scene where Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane crashed on a runway in Tennessee on Aug. 15, 2019.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. - Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane crashed at a Tennessee airport Thursday, according to WCYB.

Authorities said everyone survived the crash.

Earnhardt was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Earnhardt's wife was also on board, but officials said she did not suffer serious injuries.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.