Crash spills cash on busy highway

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. - State Troopers in Illinois spent part of Tuesday scooping up cash from a highway.
Police said the money that was all over I-74 in Champaign County was from a video gambling machine.
Authorities said the driver carrying it, lost control and hit a guardrail before spinning into a car.
A third car trying to avoid the crash drove into a ditch.
Police said everyone should be OK.
