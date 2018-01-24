Crash spills cash on busy highway

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. - State Troopers in Illinois spent part of Tuesday scooping up cash from a highway.

Police said the money that was all over I-74 in Champaign County was from a video gambling machine.

Authorities said the driver carrying it, lost control and hit a guardrail before spinning into a car.

A third car trying to avoid the crash drove into a ditch.

Police said everyone should be OK.

