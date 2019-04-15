Couple whipped up laxative cookies on Facebook Live, police say

UHRICHSVILLE, Ohio - An Ohio couple is facing charges for allegedly handing out laxative-laced cookies, according to the Uhrichsville Police Department.

Bo Cosen and Rachel Sharrock are charged with contaminating food for human consumption, along with a list of misdemeanor charges.

Police said someone learned that there was a Facebook Live video of the couple allegedly making the laxative-laced cookies that were handed to school employees who were on strike and picketing at a school near the couple's trailer.

Cosen was arrested April 5 for threats he allegedly made against the picketers. He was released Monday at arraignment and rearrested Monday evening for the cookies.

