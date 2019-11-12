Coast Guard searches for two missing boaters

A survivor told rescue crews that after their vessel capsized, he swam for help while the other two boaters stayed with life jackets on.

MIAMI - A search is underway for two missing boaters after a storm capsized a vessel off the southeastern coast of Florida on Friday, the US Coast Guard said.

A survivor told rescue crews that after their vessel capsized, he swam for help while the other two boaters stayed with life jackets on, the US Coast Guard said in a press release.

He was rescued on Sunday by a good Samaritan vessel near Biscayne Bay, the Coast Guard said, and is receiving medical care at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The agency said it was notified on Sunday afternoon by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission that a 23-foot Blue Proline vessel carrying three people was overdue to return. The boaters departed from Caribbean Club in Key Largo last Thursday, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard tweeted on Monday that the capsized vessel was found in Haulover Inlet, and the search continues for the missing boaters.

