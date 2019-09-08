Coast Guard rescues crew of listing cargo ship off coast of Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The crew of a listing cargo ship off the coast of Georgia was being rescued Sunday morning, according to the Coast Guard.

The Golden Ray began rolling onto its side near St. Simons Sound off Brunswick, Georgia, about 3 a.m.

According to tweets from the Coast Guard, multiple rescue assets were dispatched to the vessel and the crew was being evacuated.

Traffic into the Port of Brunswick is suspended.

Officials did not immediately say if anyone was injured or what caused the boat to list.