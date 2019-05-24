'Click it or Ticket' campaign launches ahead of Memorial Day weekend

HOUSTON - Memorial Day weekend is here and the Texas Department of Transportation has launched a "Click it or Ticket" campaign to help secure drivers across the Houston area.

The annual campaign begins May 20 and ends June 7.

In 2018, TxDot says 982 people who were not wearing a seat belt died in crashes on Texas roads and highways, which was a 6 percent increase from 2017.

TxDot is initiating this effort for people to buckle up because it is statistically shown that wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of dying in a car crash by 45 percent and 60 percent for pickup truck crashes. According to TxDot, a small number of Texans use seat belts between 6 p.m. and 5:59 a.m., which is when nearly 60 percent of fatal crashes occur.

Law enforcement officials are increasing their efforts over the holiday weekend to ensure drivers and passengers are buckling up. Those who are not buckled up can look forward to a $200 fine.

TxDot will also unveil a sculpture that replicates the impact of a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl, Kailee Mills, of Spring, who unbuckled her seat belt to take a selfie, officials said. The sculpture will show what was happening inside the car before it rolled over.

So make sure to "Click it or Ticket."