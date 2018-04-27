Cleveland Browns select Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield with 1st pick in 2018 NFL Draft

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Cleveland Browns drafted Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield with with the first pick Thursday in the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The New York Giants picked second and selected Saquon Barkley, a running back from Penn State University.

The New York Jets picked third.

The Browns also held the fourth overall pick in the draft.

The Houston Texans do not have a pick until the third round, but trades are always a possibility during the draft.

Here is a list of draft picks:

1. - Cleveland Browns - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

2. - New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

