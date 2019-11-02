Celebrities run the NYC Marathon

Ultra runner and water campaigner, Mina Guli runs the New York Marathon, during the #RunningDry Expedition on November 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Kelvin Trautman / Welcome to Frank via Getty Images)

(CNN) - Running fans everywhere might see some famous faces at this year's New York City Marathon.

More than a dozen celebrities are running the race this year, alongside athletes from all over the world.

So when looking out for your favorite athlete, keep an eye out for these stars, too.

Joanne Tucker

The actress will be running in support of Arts in the Armed Forces, which she helped found along with husband Adam Driver.

Luke Kirby

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" actor will also be running in support of Arts in the Armed Forces.

Uzo Aduba

Even if she's known as "Crazy Eyes" from "Orange Is the New Black," Aduba is a passionate runner. She ran the Boston Marathon in 2015, and it looks like this year she's ready to do the 26.2 miles all over again.

This year, she'll be running in support of Stand Up to Cancer.

Tyler Cameron

The former "The Bachelorette" heartthrob will be running in support of ABC Food Tours, which educates and feeds underserved kids in New York.

Cameron played football in college for four years, so he's no newcomer to the grueling training regimen of an athlete. His passion for running began when his father got sick and he got everyone in his family to join him on group runs, he told GQ earlier this month.

He's aiming for under four hours, so we'll see if he meets his goal.

Tiki Barber

The former New York Giants running back literally made a career of running for 10 seasons.

He'll be running for New York Road Runners Team for Kids, which fundraises for NYRR youth programs.

Amy Robach

The co-host of ABC's "Good Morning America" will also be running in support of NYRR Team for Kids.

Christy Altomare

The star of Broadway's "Anastasia" will be trading her dancing shoes for running shoes on Sunday.

The singer and actress ran her first half marathon earlier this year.

Andi Dorfman

"The Bachelorette" star and author will be supporting Girls on the Run and NYRR Team for Kids.

