Caught On Cam: Video shows moment distracted driver crashes, flips

New York - Video released by the New York State Department of Transportation shows a distracted driver flip his car after slamming into the back of another vehicle.

The crash occurred on March 24th on New York's Taconic State Parkway.

A camera on the back of a New York State Department of Transportation vehicle captured the moment the black BMW rear-ended the truck.

The car then ricocheted into the highway divider and flipped over.

NYS-DOT posted the video to social media to caution drivers about the dangers of distracted driving.

It's not clear if the driver was hurt in the crash, but the collision caused significant damage to the BMW.

Read more at on.ny.gov/2uZCGbt.

NBC News