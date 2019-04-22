Catch of a lifetime: Man reels in 89-pound catfish

LAKE KEOWEE, South Carolina - Larry Westmoreland has caught plenty of fish in his 70 years, but he'll be hard-pressed to top the one he reeled in Saturday night while fishing on South Carolina's Lake Keowee.

Westmoreland caught an 89-pound catfish using his own secret bait.

It took him about 20-minutes to land the monster catch.

"I knew I had a big fish but I didn't realize it was that big," he says.

Westmoreland says he was able to get the majority of the 49-inch-long fish into his net, but it took several attempts to actually get the fish into the boat.

WYFF/NBC News