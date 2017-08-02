'Cash Me Outside' girl sentenced for stealing mother's car, using her credit cards

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida teen who became famous for her now signature catch phrase, "cash me outside," appeared Tuesday in a Delray Beach courtroom, where a judge sentenced her to probation.

Danielle Bregoli, 14, of Boynton Beach, will be on probation until she is 19, but will likely be able to serve her probation in California, where she is apparently seeking opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Bregoli was previously found guilty of grand theft, among other charges, for stealing her mother's car and using her credit cards.

Bregoli's father has fought to keep his daughter in Florida.

"Our client does not want his daughter to be exploited, period," his attorney, Robert Shahloub, said. "The more involvement he has in her life, the more therapeutic involvement by medical healthcare professionals that are properly licensed, we believe will provide Danielle with the guidance and counseling that she needs."

Bregoli left the courthouse after her sentencing with her mother, her attorney and a bodyguard.

A judge has yet to rule on whether Bregoli must serve her probation in Florida.

This story was originally reported by WPLG-TV.

Download the Click2Houston news app in your app store to stay up-to-date with the latest news while you're on the go.

Sign up for KPRC 2 newsletters to get breaking news, sports, entertainment, contests and more delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.