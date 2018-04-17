Carl Kasell, legendary NPR newsman, dies at 84

National Public Radio's Carl Kasell delivers one of his last newscasts during the Morning Edition program at NPR December 30, 2009 in Washington.

WASHINGTON - Carl Kasell, the long-time National Public Radio newscaster, died Tuesday. He was 84.

According to a report by NPR, Kasell died in Potomac, Maryland, of complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Kasell worked as a broadcaster at NPR for three decades. He provided news updates during the network’s morning news program from 1979 until 2009.

In his later years, he showed his comedy chops as the plucky judge and scorekeeper of the network’s weekly quiz show, “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!”

In 2014, he began to play more of an off-air role. A voicemail recorded in his iconic baritone became the coveted prize for the quiz show winners.

Kasell, a native of North Carolina, was inducted into the state’s Journalism Hall of Fame in 2014.

