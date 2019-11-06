California mother arrested after stillborn delivered with meth in system

(KGPE/KSEE via CNN Wire) -- Police in Hanford, California have arrested a woman who delivered a stillborn at a local hospital where officials believe the fetus may have been exposed to drugs during the pregnancy.

A warrant was issued for Chelsea Becker, who left the hospital after giving birth in October and was on the run until her arrest Wednesday morning. She was booked into Kings County Jail on a murder charge and had bail set at $5 million.

The family of Becker, 25, said they don't know what went wrong and described Becker as an extremely smart and beautiful woman who went down a bad path.

Becker's aunt, Julie Lance, adopted one of Becker's sons, 3-year-old Troy, and has custody of her 1-year-old, Silas, who is still in the system and cannot be shown.

Becker's oldest, a 4-year-old, was also adopted out.

Lance said her niece was using drugs throughout her pregnancies and each baby was born with meth in his system.

Sgt. Justin Vallin with the Hanford Police Department said the pattern repeated itself in October when Becker gave birth to another boy, this one stillborn and with more than six times the toxic level of meth in his system.

"The levels of methamphetamine in this baby's system were such high levels, even for an adult, so we believe that she was using almost the whole entire time she was pregnant."

Terra Ordonez, Becker's cousin, said the two used to be very close and urged Becker to turn herself in.

"I want her to turn herself in. I'm excited for her to straighten up and get clean, because I know she's smart enough to get out of it."

She hopes others won't judge her cousin over her addiction.

"Hopefully it's an eye-opener for a lot of women who are struggling. If you're pregnant, scream for help," she said.

Lance said Becker and Silas have a strong bond and it's not too late for her to be a part of her son's life.

"She, if she wants to see him, needs to turn herself in. I know that she loves him and if there's anything in the world that she wants, it's this baby. She needs to turn herself in."

