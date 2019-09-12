VIDEO: Bullied boy receives new clothes from high school football players

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two high school students stepped in to help a freshman who was being bullied over his clothes, bringing him new ones.

Freshman Michael Todd was taken out of class Monday morning at MLK Prep to receive a gift from his fellow students.

"Awesome. The best day of my entire life basically," Todd said. "I was very happy. Shocked completely."

He froze when football players Kristopher Graham and Antwan Garrett handed him a gift.

"You guys are awesome," Todd said.

Todd received bags full of shirts, shorts, shoes and more.

"He wasn't smiling or anything, and I was like, ‘I think this is going to make you smile,'" Graham said. "I told him, ‘We're in the same third period and I apologize for laughing at you and I want to give something to you to make it up.'"

Todd was getting made fun of for three straight weeks at his new school.

"I've been bullied my entire life," he said.

Todd would wear the same clothes every day and students at MLK Prep would mock him for it.

"I really don't have clothes at home," he said. "My mom can't buy clothes for me because I'm growing too fast."

"When I saw people laugh and bully him, I felt like I needed to do something," Graham said.

So, Graham went through his closet grabbed a bunch of clothes and texted his friend Garrett for help.

"I got some brand-new shoes I can give him and a couple of items I could give him too," Garrett said.

They packed all that up and gave it to Todd. The shorts, the pants, and the shoes made a difference.

"This is like the second shoes I have on right now," Todd said. "Basically, that's all."

"It was a weak moment for me," Garrett said. "I almost cried."

The help isn't stopping in the halls of MLK Prep. People from states away have seen the video of the gift-giving and want to send Todd clothes.

All this is thanks to two high school students who want to put a stop to bullying.

"You guys are the best guys of my entire life," Todd said.

Garrett and Graham said they hope they inspire others to help those in need.

If you would like to help, drop off or ship clothes to the address below or monetary donations can be made here.

MLK College Preparatory School

1530 Dellwood Avenue

Memphis, TN 38127

Michael's sizes are:

Pants- 29/32

Shirts- Medium and Large

Shoes- 9.5 and 10

