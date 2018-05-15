Best senior prank ever? Wisconsin school, police laud graduating jokers

CUMBERLAND, Wis. - Not everyone loves a good senior prank, but apparently a high school in Wisconsin does.

Cumberland High School gave a shout-out to its seniors who managed to make everyone think a car had crashed into the principal’s office.

The school wrote on its Facebook page: “Students positioned an old junker strewn with loose bricks in front of what appeared to be a gaping black hole in the building's side, just outside the principal's office. It wasn't actually a hole, though. Using tape and a black tarp, the students created the illusion of damage, making it look like the car crashed into the side of the building. The best part? This prank included absolutely no damage at all to school property.”

The local police also lauded the prank, writing on Facebook, “Hats off to the Cumberland High School Class of 2018.” The police called the joke “one of the best senior pranks that Cumberland High School has seen.”

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.