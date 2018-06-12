Bell tolls 49 times to mark 2nd anniversary of Pulse nightclub massacre

ORLANDO, Fla. - A bell tolled 49 times Tuesday in Orlando, Florida, to mark the second anniversary of the massacre at Pulse nightclub.

At noon, people gathered at the First United Methodist Church to mourn and remember the people killed in the early-morning rampage. One-by-one, the names of the 49 people who died were read – each followed by the ringing of the church’s bell.

Last month, a temporary memorial opened to the public. The OnePULSE Foundation is working to develop a permanent memorial.

Go to ClickOrlando.com for more coverage of the Pulse shooting anniversary.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.