1 Baton Rouge officer fired, 1 suspended for roles in Alton Sterling shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. - A Louisiana police chief said one officer would be fired and another will be suspended for three days for the fatal shooting of a black man whose death set off widespread protests.

At an evening press conference, Baton Rouge police Chief Murphy Paul also released body camera footage and other videos of the officers' deadly encounter with Alton Sterling outside a convenience store in July 2016.

Officer Blane Salamoni shot Sterling six times during a struggle outside the Triple S Food Mart, where the 37-year-old black man was selling homemade CDs. Officer Howie Lake II helped wrestle Sterling to the ground but didn't fire his weapon.

Salamoni was fired, Lake was suspended.

The officers recovered a loaded revolver from Sterling's pocket. As a convicted felon, Sterling could not legally carry a gun.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Tuesday that his office isn't charging either officer with state crimes. The Justice Department ruled out federal criminal charges last May.

Sterling's death inflamed racial tensions in the state's capital city and led to protests where nearly 200 people were arrested.

In June 2017, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome called on Paul's predecessor, Carl Dabadie Jr., to fire Salamoni. Dabadie refused, saying it would be improper and premature because the shooting remained under investigation.

A disciplinary hearing - closed to the public - was held before any punishment was imposed.

Salamoni's attorney, John McLindon, said Tuesday that he expected the officer to be fired. He called it "grossly unfair" that a disciplinary hearing was planned less than a week after the end of the criminal investigations. Lake's lawyer, Kyle Kershaw, said his client's actions complied with department procedures.

Salamoni had served as a Baton Rouge police officer for four years before the shooting; Lake was a three-year veteran of the force.

Two cellphone videos of the incident quickly spread on social media after the shooting. Other videos of the incident, including footage from the officers' body cameras and the store's surveillance camera, were released Friday.

