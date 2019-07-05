Seven Americans, including billionaire coal tycoon, dead in helicopter crash

NASSAU, Bahamas - Police say a helicopter has crashed in the Bahamas, killing seven Americans, the Associated Press reports.

The helicopter was en route to Fort Lauderdale, and went down two miles off Grand Cay island, with four women and three men, Bahamian police said.

Among those on board was coal executive and philanthropist Chris Cline, his lawyer confirmed.

The 60-year old died off the coast of the Bahamas alongside his daughter, friends and the pilot, according to his lawyer.

Cline was the majority owner of Foresight Reserves LP and would have turned 61 Friday. He built a coal empire and had a reputation for charitable giving.

Authorities said the helicopter was found in 16 feet of water. The cause of the crash is not known but police in the Bahamas said civilian aviation authorities on the island have launched an investigation.

