Baby hit by car, thrown 50 feet down street

MODESTO, Calif. - A 5-month-old in California was hit by a car as his mother was pushing his stroller across a busy street.

The impact launched the child 50 feet down the road. He suffered a few bumps and bruises.

The crosswalk on Yosemite Boulevard in Modesto cuts through four lanes of traffic.

Sunday night, a driver didn't see a mother pushing her baby in a stroller and crashed into them both, sending the stroller and the baby boy, who was strapped inside it, 50 feet down the road.

The baby was flown to a children's hospital out of caution, police said.

"It was pretty intact though, and he was restrained in it the entire time. And luckily baby's bones are pretty flexible and pliable," said Giancarlo Telesco of the Modesto Fire Department. "I was pretty pumped when the baby was crying, I'm not gonna lie. I was like 'yes!'"

Telesco said it seemed the baby only had scratches.

"Like the baby's face was all scratched up," said Francine Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, 11, and her sister Arlene Rodriguez, 9, live near the crosswalk.

"All I was thinking about last night was, 'Is the baby OK?'" Francine Rodriguez said.

The sisters stood out on the street with the baby and his mother and comforted the woman's daughters.

"We just tried to keep the two little girls occupied," Francine Rodriguez said.

"I brought this little pony because I wanted her to have it," Arlene Rodriguez said.

If it seems weird that an 11- and 9-year-old knew exactly what to do, this isn't their first rodeo.

Francine Rodriguez said this is the third crash they've seen in front of their house.

It's the reason their fence had to be fixed and the new stop sign at the corner is being held up with sandbags.

Modesto police say the driver who hit the child and his mother was cooperative.

