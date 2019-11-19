7 lose jobs after Popeyes brawl caught on camera

(WITI) - Seven Popeyes employees were fired after a brawl at a Milwaukee restaurant was caught on camera.

Richard Fourte went inside the Popeyes Wednesday night to avoid the drive-thru lane. He noticed a lot of employees working there before things became heated.

Fourte heard someone yell, "It's a fight!" before they ran back to the grills. Then, he said, "two guys start fighting again." He started recording with his cellphone as a violent fight broke out, with chairs flying and several employees throwing punches.

"It was just out of control," Fourte said. "That was the first thing that went through my head, like this is out of control."

He can be heard on the video telling them to break it up soon. After the situation cooled off, Fourte left the restaurant empty-handed.

"Honestly, I wasn't even going to get the chicken sandwich, you know," Fourte said.

Popeyes franchise owner John Broderson released the following statement to Fox6:

"This was an unfortunate, isolated incident which we take very seriously. The dining room was closed immediately after the altercation at 9:30pm. As a result of this, 7 employees were terminated from the Company, including the manager on duty."

Milwaukee police responded to the scene, but no arrests were made. It is still unclear what sparked the fight.