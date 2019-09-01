5-year-old boy drowns at Nashville home

Nashville, TN (WSMV) - A 5-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a Nashville home.

Police say officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Cedarview Drive just before 6 p.m. Once police arrived, officers attempted to revive 5-year-old A'Regis Scales.

He was rushed to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say A'Regis was at a family gathering at this grandmother's house with multiple adults and children. The children were playing outside and were running back and forth between a hot tub and a swimming pool.

The grandmother went outside looking for A'Regis and found him submerged near the shallow end of the pool. He was quickly removed and CPR efforts were then administered.

