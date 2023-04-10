66º

High risk, high reward: Startups are still eager to mine space rocks

With a more robust commercial space economy and launch lower costs now, deep-space mining startups are poised to pick up where others have failed.

Denise Chow, NBC News

Matt Gialich knows the cosmic odds are against him, but he doesn’t seem to care.

Gialich is the co-founder of a startup called AstroForge, which aims to mine platinum from asteroids, process the materials in space and then sell the refined commodities back on Earth. It’s a venture that has the potential to be wildly lucrative, but it’s also one that for decades has seen its share of attempts and failures — remaining a tantalizing but elusive prospect for innovators and investors alike.

AstroForge wants to change that.

