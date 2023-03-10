Calico Critter toys recalled due to choking risk after 2 reported child deaths

HOUSTON – More than 3.2 million Calico Critter toys are now recalled due to the potential for children to choke following the death of two children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.
Epoch Everlasting Play LLC explained the bottle and pacifier connected to the toys is what causes the children to choke.
The CPSC said it is aware of three incidents involving the pacifier, including two deaths. One incident involved a 2-year-old in New Mexico of 2018, and the other incident involved a 9-month-old in Japan of 2015.
If your child has a Calico Critter toy with a pacifier or bottle attached, authorities advise you to take them away immediately. Epoch Everlasting Play LLC wants you to contact them for instructions on how to submit a photo of the recalled bottle/pacifier accessory along with contact information and confirmation of destruction to receive a free replacement accessory.
This recall involves all Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets sold with bottle and pacifier accessories. The following item numbers are printed on the bottom of the product packaging. The bottle accessories were sold in yellow, pink, blue and orange colors. One style of the bottle has two yellow handles. The pacifier accessories were sold in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue and teal colors.
The figures and sets were sold at Walmart, Meijer, and other stores nationwide and online at www.calicocritters.com and www.amazon.com from January 2000 through December 2021 for between $10 and $80.
A listing of numbers for recalled toys
ITEM DESCRIPTION
CC1407 SANDY CAT TWINS
CC1450 CHIHUAHUA TWINS
CC1459 BORDER COLLIE TWINS
CC1481 HAZELNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS
CC1491 FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS
CC1508 WILDER PANDA TWINS
CC1510 CUDDLE BEAR TWINS
CC1529 SLYDALE FOX TWINS
CC1533 HAWTHORNE TWINS
CC1571 ELLWOODS ELEPHANT TWINS
CC1586 PERSIAN CAT TWINS
CC1641 FISHER CAT TWINS
CC1643 BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWIN
CC1664 HIGHCHAIR AND ACCESSORIES
CC1689 BUTTERCUP TWINS
CC1694 CC SILK CAT TWINS
CC1737 BL TOY POODLE TWINS
CC1750 BABY NURSERY SET
CC1761 TWINS ASSORTMENT ‐ PK 9
CC1795 BL MAPLE CAT TWINS
CC1924 BL PICKLEWEEDS HEDGE TWN
CC1955 JASON AND AMANDA VISIT DR. MURDOCK
CC1965 CARRY CASES ‐ PK 1
CC2006 BEAGLE TWINS
CC2067 ADVENTURE TREEHOUSE GIFT
CC2269 BABYS NURSERY SET
CC2269P4 BABY NURSERY ‐ PK4
CC2484 JESS & NOAH’S BACKYARD FUN
CC2537 BL SOPHIE’S LOVE N CARE
CC2537P4 SOPHIE LOVE N CARE ‐ PK4
CC2597 NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET
CC2598 BABY’S BLUE BEDROOM SET WITH NIGHTLIGHT
CF1407 BL SANDY CAT TWINS
CF1412 BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWNS
CF1416 BL ELLWOOD ELEPHANT TWNS
CF1418 BL YELLOW LAB TWNS
CF1424 SILK CAT TWINS
CF1429 BL PKLWEED HEDGEHOG TWNS
CF1481 BL HZLNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS
CF1491 BL FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS
CF1510 BL CUDDLE BEAR TWINS
CF1513 BL NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET
CF1520 BL WILDER PANDA TWNS
CF1526 BL BORDER COLLIE TWNS
CF1554 BL BABYS NURSERY SET
CF1586 BL PERSIAN CAT TWINS
CF1717 BL ADV TREEHOUSE GIFT SE
CF1737 BL TOY POODLE TWINS
CF1750 BL BABY NURSERY SET
CF1761 BL TWINS ASSORTMENT
CF1795 BL MAPLE CAT TWINS
CF2537 BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE
CF2537P4 BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE
Contact Epoch Everlasting Play LLC at 800-631-1272 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com, or online at www.epocheverlastingplay.com/recalls or https://epocheverlastingplay.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the landing page or https://calicocritters.com/en-us/ and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the landing page.
The products were manufactured in China and imported by Epoch Everlasting Play LLC according to CPSC.