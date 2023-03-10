Calico Critter toys recalled due to choking risk after 2 reported child deaths

HOUSTON – More than 3.2 million Calico Critter toys are now recalled due to the potential for children to choke following the death of two children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

Epoch Everlasting Play LLC explained the bottle and pacifier connected to the toys is what causes the children to choke.

The CPSC said it is aware of three incidents involving the pacifier, including two deaths. One incident involved a 2-year-old in New Mexico of 2018, and the other incident involved a 9-month-old in Japan of 2015.

If your child has a Calico Critter toy with a pacifier or bottle attached, authorities advise you to take them away immediately. Epoch Everlasting Play LLC wants you to contact them for instructions on how to submit a photo of the recalled bottle/pacifier accessory along with contact information and confirmation of destruction to receive a free replacement accessory.

This recall involves all Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets sold with bottle and pacifier accessories. The following item numbers are printed on the bottom of the product packaging. The bottle accessories were sold in yellow, pink, blue and orange colors. One style of the bottle has two yellow handles. The pacifier accessories were sold in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue and teal colors.

The figures and sets were sold at Walmart, Meijer, and other stores nationwide and online at www.calicocritters.com and www.amazon.com from January 2000 through December 2021 for between $10 and $80.

A listing of numbers for recalled toys

ITEM DESCRIPTION

CC1407 SANDY CAT TWINS

CC1450 CHIHUAHUA TWINS

CC1459 BORDER COLLIE TWINS

CC1481 HAZELNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS

CC1491 FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS

CC1508 WILDER PANDA TWINS

CC1510 CUDDLE BEAR TWINS

CC1529 SLYDALE FOX TWINS

CC1533 HAWTHORNE TWINS

CC1571 ELLWOODS ELEPHANT TWINS

CC1586 PERSIAN CAT TWINS

CC1641 FISHER CAT TWINS

CC1643 BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWIN

CC1664 HIGHCHAIR AND ACCESSORIES

CC1689 BUTTERCUP TWINS

CC1694 CC SILK CAT TWINS

CC1737 BL TOY POODLE TWINS

CC1750 BABY NURSERY SET

CC1761 TWINS ASSORTMENT ‐ PK 9

CC1795 BL MAPLE CAT TWINS

CC1924 BL PICKLEWEEDS HEDGE TWN

CC1955 JASON AND AMANDA VISIT DR. MURDOCK

CC1965 CARRY CASES ‐ PK 1

CC2006 BEAGLE TWINS

CC2067 ADVENTURE TREEHOUSE GIFT

CC2269 BABYS NURSERY SET

CC2269P4 BABY NURSERY ‐ PK4

CC2484 JESS & NOAH’S BACKYARD FUN

CC2537 BL SOPHIE’S LOVE N CARE

CC2537P4 SOPHIE LOVE N CARE ‐ PK4

CC2597 NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET

CC2598 BABY’S BLUE BEDROOM SET WITH NIGHTLIGHT

CF1407 BL SANDY CAT TWINS

CF1412 BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWNS

CF1416 BL ELLWOOD ELEPHANT TWNS

CF1418 BL YELLOW LAB TWNS

CF1424 SILK CAT TWINS

CF1429 BL PKLWEED HEDGEHOG TWNS

CF1481 BL HZLNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS

CF1491 BL FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS

CF1510 BL CUDDLE BEAR TWINS

CF1513 BL NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET

CF1520 BL WILDER PANDA TWNS

CF1526 BL BORDER COLLIE TWNS

CF1554 BL BABYS NURSERY SET

CF1586 BL PERSIAN CAT TWINS

CF1717 BL ADV TREEHOUSE GIFT SE

CF1737 BL TOY POODLE TWINS

CF1750 BL BABY NURSERY SET

CF1761 BL TWINS ASSORTMENT

CF1795 BL MAPLE CAT TWINS

CF2537 BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE

CF2537P4 BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE

Contact Epoch Everlasting Play LLC at 800-631-1272 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com, or online at www.epocheverlastingplay.com/recalls or https://epocheverlastingplay.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the landing page or https://calicocritters.com/en-us/ and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the landing page.

The products were manufactured in China and imported by Epoch Everlasting Play LLC according to CPSC.