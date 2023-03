Three jurors in the high-profile double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh said Monday that they don't believe he should have taken the stand in his defense and that his emotions during his two days of testimony appeared manufactured.

Three jurors in the high-profile double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh said Monday that they don’t believe he should have taken the stand in his defense and that his emotions during his two days of testimony appeared manufactured.

“No, I didn’t think he was crying. He turned it on and off,” juror Gwen Generette said in a live interview on NBC’s “TODAY” show.

“No, it wasn’t genuine,” she added.

Read the full story on nbcnews.com.